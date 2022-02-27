Celebrate Pacific Beach businesses at casino night aboard historic boat

Get aboard the William D. Evans Historic Sternwheeler to try your luck at the roulette wheel while celebrating the successes of Pacific Beach’s business community during 2021.

Discover Pacific Beach’s “Casino Night and Awards Dinner” is returning, set for 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 24. The boat will launch from the Catamaran Resort Hotel & Spa and cruise around Mission Bay.

The event will include a riverboat-style gambling reception, three-course dinner, silent auction and awards ceremony, according to organizers.

Three 2021 Business Awards will be presented based on community members’ votes.

Nominated for “Best New Business” in 2021 are Palmys Café, Scuderie Italia and Swagyu Chop Shop.

Vying for the “Design and Improvement” honor are Arbor Collective, Green Gardens Nursery and La Clochette Du Coin. The award is for the “business that aesthetically improves the community.”

As for those up for the “Heart of PB” award, they are Costa Brava, Crystal Pier Hotel & Cottages and Kono’s Café. This award goes to the “business that reflects the true spirit of PB.” The winner will be named “Business of the Year.”

Those who would like to vote on who should win the three awards can cast their ballot at pacificbeach.org by clicking on the “events” link by March 11.

Tickets to attend can also be purchased on the pacificbeach.org site. They are $65 for an individual (includes dinner and 50 casino chips), $500 for a table for eight (includes dinner, one bottle of wine and 400 casino chips) and $625 for the “High Roller Club.” This is billed as a first-tier table for eight with premium seating, blackjack table sponsorship, two bottles of wine and 800 casino chips.

Discover PB President Eric Marenburg said the silent auction will feature “fun” prizes such as restaurant gift cards and hotel stays.

“It is a night to celebrate all the great businesses in Pacific Beach,” Marenburg said. “It is a really fun night with business leaders in the community. A plus is you get to dress nice and celebrate with co-workers and business leaders.”