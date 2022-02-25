Pacific Beach Town Council installation dinner rescheduled for March 11

The Pacific Beach Town Council will hold its annual installation dinner on Friday, March 11 at the Mission Bay Yacht Club.

The event was originally to be held in January, but rescheduled due to the resurgence of COVID, according to organizers.

Space is limited to 120 attendees. The event will begin with cocktails at 5 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner and program at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table seating 10 if purchased online by March 4. Tickets can be purchased at pbtowncouncil.org/installation-dinner. If space permits, individual tickets will also be sold at the door for $55 each.

The Pacific Beach Town Council was formed in 1951 by a group of community activists. The nonprofit, volunteer-based group is “dedicated to the betterment of Pacific Beach,” according to its website. All community members are welcome to join the council that meets monthly at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday.