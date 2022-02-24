Pacific Beach Kiwanians honor students

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club honored two fifth graders through its “Student of the Month” recognition program.

The February honorees were Ivan May from Kate Sessions Elementary and Amber Williams from Crown Point Junior Music Academy. Each received a certificate and 20 Mr. Frostie dollars, which the business donated.

The students were nominated by their teachers for exhibiting leadership skills and being role models for their peers.

The club’s goal is to honor students from five elementary schools. They are Barnard, Crown Point, Kate Sessions, Pacific Beach and St. Paul’s Lutheran. For nomination details, teachers can contact Kiwanian Tony Bayona at 305-525-0791.