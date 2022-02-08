Powerhaus in Pacific Beach launches NFTs for National Pizza Day

Celebrate National Pizza Day on Wednesday with Pacific Beach’s Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats and the launch of its NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in partnership with PizzaDAO.

Proceeds from the sale of the NFTs (featuring some classic San Diego images) will be used to sponsor pizza parties for students in low-income San Diego neighborhoods.

Powerhaus will also be hosting a meet-up for the crypto community, the PB community and the general public on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. All alcoholic drinks will be $2 off.

Powerhaus is located at 1550 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach. Visit powerhauspizza.com for more information.