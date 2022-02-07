Advertisement
25-year-old motorcycle rider dies after colliding with SUV in Pacific Beach

police car
(Light File)

The man ran a red light and crashed into a Volkswagen Tiguan, police said

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 25-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after he ran a red light and slammed into a SUV Sunday night, police said.

The motorcyclist was riding north on Mission Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he ran the light and hit a a Volkswagen Tiguan at Pacific Beach Drive around 9:40 p.m. Police said the Volkswagen had entered the intersection on a green light.

The motorcycle slammed into the left side rear door of the vehicle. The rider was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital to be treated for pain to her neck and back, police said.

