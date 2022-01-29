Pacific Beach students earn college, university honors
Colleges and universities from around the country have shared news about the following students from Pacific Beach.
* * * * *
Matthew Mason was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Mason was initiated at The University of Texas at Arlington.
* * * * *
Jack Manning and Nicholas Pentony were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 term at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible, a student had to complete at least six credits during the term, earn a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
* * * * *
Charles Duross and Jade Kroger were named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
To be eligible, undergraduate students has to earn a minimum GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credits during the semester.
* * * * *
Jacqueline Farias, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Farias is a graduate of La Jolla High School.
To be eligible for honors, students had to earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher at the campus in Milwaukee.
* * * * *
Mariana Merlos was named to the Dean’s List at Emerson College for the fall 2021 semester. Merlos is majoring in theatre and performance, and is a member of the Class of 2025.
To make the Dean’s List, students needed to earn a semester GPA of 3.7 or higher at the Boston campus.
* * * * *
Charles Adams was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible, full-time students needed to earn a GPA of 3.5 or above at the Newark campus.
* * * * *
Jakes Gamache was named to the fall 2021 Provost’s List at Hofstra University for earning a 4.0 GPA. The campus is in Hempstead, New York.