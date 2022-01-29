Pacific Beach students earn college, university honors

Colleges and universities from around the country have shared news about the following students from Pacific Beach.

* * * * *

Matthew Mason was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Mason was initiated at The University of Texas at Arlington.

* * * * *

Jack Manning and Nicholas Pentony were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 term at University of Maryland Global Campus.

To be eligible, a student had to complete at least six credits during the term, earn a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5.

* * * * *

Charles Duross and Jade Kroger were named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

To be eligible, undergraduate students has to earn a minimum GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credits during the semester.

* * * * *

Jacqueline Farias, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Farias is a graduate of La Jolla High School.

To be eligible for honors, students had to earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher at the campus in Milwaukee.

* * * * *

Mariana Merlos was named to the Dean’s List at Emerson College for the fall 2021 semester. Merlos is majoring in theatre and performance, and is a member of the Class of 2025.

To make the Dean’s List, students needed to earn a semester GPA of 3.7 or higher at the Boston campus.

* * * * *

Charles Adams was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible, full-time students needed to earn a GPA of 3.5 or above at the Newark campus.

* * * * *

Jakes Gamache was named to the fall 2021 Provost’s List at Hofstra University for earning a 4.0 GPA. The campus is in Hempstead, New York.