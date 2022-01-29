Pacific Beach Kiwanians honor student

The Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club has restarted its “Student of the Month” recognition program.

The first honoree for 2022 is Ava Appel, a Pacific Beach Elementary School kindergartner. She was nominated by her teacher, Vicki Alba. Ava received a certificate and 20 Mr. Frostie dollars, which the business donated.

The club’s goal is to honor students from five elementary schools. They are Barnard, Crown Point, Kate Sessions, Pacific Beach and St. Paul’s Lutheran. For nomination details, teachers can contact Kiwanian Tony Barona at 305-525-0791.