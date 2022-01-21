Sea World Drive freeway ramp to close for 57 hours starting Sunday

Drivers planning on reaching SeaWorld, Pacific Beach or Mission Beach might need to revise their travel plans from Interstate 5 for several days.

Caltrans announced on Friday that it is closing the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Sea World Drive from 3 a.m. Sunday to noon Tuesday for guardrail repair.

For those 57 hours, northbound I-5 drivers will need to exit at Clairemont Drive, then turn left to southbound I-5 to reach Sea World Drive, according to the press release.

For real-time traffic updates, go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov.