Dog rescue group in Pacific Beach is participating in Betty White Challenge

Second Chance Dog Rescue based in Pacific Beach is participating in the Betty White Challenge.

The challenge is to honor the late actress who died just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.

In memory of White, who was a longtime animal advocate, Second Chance Dog Rescue is asking for monetary donations of any size. According to its Facebook page, where donations can be made, it is trying to raise at least $5,000. As of Friday afternoon, a combined $2,962 was donated by 59 individuals.

The page is at facebook.com/SecondChanceDogRescue.

“Betty White was an incredible advocate for animals,” the organization wrote in its Facebook post. “She worked tirelessly to make a significant impact on the lives of homeless pets. The #BettyWhiteChallenge honors her legacy by asking animal lovers (and Betty White lovers!) to donate to shelter and rescue groups in honor of her 100th birthday on January 17th.”

According to its website, “Second Chance Dog Rescue is one of San Diego’s largest nonprofit 501c3 organizations dedicated to saving homeless dogs.” All of its dogs are cared for in private foster homes until adopted instead of having them stay in a shelter.

For more information, visit Secondchancedogrescue.org.