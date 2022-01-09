Advertisement
Help needed to find missing woman in Pacific Beach

Pamala Kropp
(Courtesy of SDPD)
By Elizabeth Marie Himchak
San Diego police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last seen in Pacific Beach on Jan. 7.

The family of Pamala Kropp reported her missing from the 1800 block of Oliver Ave., according to a press release from San Diego Police Department on Sunday.

She was possibly seen on foot near the Pacific Plaza shopping mall at 1800 Garnet Ave., a few blocks from her home around 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, police said.

“Due to the totality of the circumstances, including no prior missing reports, she is considered at-risk,” police wrote.

Kropp is described as a 5-foot 8-inch, 220 pound white female with gray hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000. The case number is 22-500038.

