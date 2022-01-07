Pacific Beach residents - send us your love stories

How did you meet the love of your life? With Valentine’s Day next month, we’d like to share some of our readers’ “Love Stories” in the February issue of PB Monthly and on our website, PBMonthly.net.

Reader submissions should not exceed 300 words and should include high-resolution digital photos of yourself and your loved one “then” and “now.”

Email your story, photos and how long you have lived in Pacific Beach to ehimchak@utcommunitypress.com. Send the photos as jpeg attachments. They need to be at least 1 MB in size.

The submission deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 19.