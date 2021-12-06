Advertisement
Driver arrested on suspected DUI after gravely injuring pedestrian in Pacific Beach

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, was arrested; the 55-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving after she hit a pedestrian with her Jeep in Pacific Beach late Saturday night, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man who suffered a fractured pelvis, to a hospital, San Diego police said.

The man was walking east in the north crosswalk, at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Thomas Avenue, when he was struck a little before midnight. The Jeep was going north in the fast lane of Mission Boulevard when the collision occurred.

The driver drove a short distance before stopping and being arrested, police said.

The San Diego Police Department urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

