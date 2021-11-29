Himchak becomes new editor of PB Monthly

Elizabeth Marie Himchak has been appointed as the new editor of PB Monthly.

For the last 18 months she was editor of the Rancho Bernardo News Journal and Poway News Chieftain, which like PB Monthly, are part of the Union-Tribune Community Press.

“I am looking forward to this opportunity,” Himchak said. “We want to expand our coverage of those who live and work in Pacific Beach in creative ways. I recently met some community members and look forward to meeting more of you in the future.”

She added, “Feel free to share story ideas with me that pertain to Pacific Beach. I especially want to learn about those of all ages with interesting stories — be it hobbies, community involvement or volunteerism. Anything and anyone that makes PB a special place.

“With PB Monthly being a relative newcomer among UTCP publications, we are also looking to grow its online and social media presence,” Himchak said.

Readers are being encouraged to follow PB Monthly’s new Facebook page at facebook.com/PBMonthlyMagazine and its website that will be updated throughout the month at pbmonthly.net.

Himchak can be reached via email at ehimchak@utcommunitypress.com, by phone at 619-806-7305 and followed on Twitter @EMHimchak.

She has been with the company for 16 years. Most of that time before her promotion to RB and Poway editor in April 2020 was as a full-time staff reporter for the Rancho Bernardo News Journal.

Prior to joining the company, Himchak’s journalism career included writing history articles for The San Diego Union-Tribune and freelancing for The Southern Cross, the official newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego.

She has had a lifelong love of writing and interest in the news. Her journalism training started at the University of San Diego’s Vista newspaper. She was invited to join its editorial staff as a freshman and held numerous positions during her four years there. She graduated cum laude from the University of San Diego with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies, mass media emphasis. Himchak also earned a master’s degree in history from USD.

She has won several dozen journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists San Diego Pro Chapter, the San Diego Press Club and the California News Publishers Association. High-profile local stories she has covered included the 2007 wildfires, the 2010 Chelsea King murder and 2019 Chabad of Poway shooting.

Himchak has also been a Society of Professional Journalists San Diego Pro Chapter board member for several years and this summer became the board’s secretary.