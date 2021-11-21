San Diego Public Library offers free passes to some of the city’s biggest draws

The San Diego Public Library has unveiled its “Discover & Go” program, which offers first-come, first-served free individual and family passes to several of San Diego’s biggest attractions for people with a valid library card.

“Discover & Go reduces barriers that residents come up against when visiting San Diego’s arts and culture venues” said Library Director Misty Jones. “The free access this program provides will allow even more people to take advantage of the unique cultural experiences available in and around San Diego.”

Participating venues include the San Diego Zoo, Museum of Us, New Children’s Museum, San Diego Museum of Art, Skateworld and eight other locations.

The program is open to San Diego residents ages 16 and older with a valid San Diego Public Library card. The limited passes can be reserved on the Discover & Go website, or by visiting or calling one of the 36 SDPL locations.

Those locations include the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library at 4275 Cass Street. Its phone number is 858-851-9934.

Participants can choose from available passes by attraction and date, then print or download the passes and take them to the venue, along with a valid ID, on the day of the visit. New passes are added at the beginning of each month.

For more information, visit sandiego.gov/discoversd.