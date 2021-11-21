Pedestrian suffers head injuries after being struck by vehicle in Pacific Beach

A 21-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing a Pacific Beach street early Sunday morning, sending him to the hospital, police said.

San Diego police said the collision occurred about 5 a.m. as he was crossing Grand Avenue near Everts Street. The man reportedly suffered head trauma but was awake and breathing at the scene, and his injuries were not considered life threatening, according to police.

The driver of the car called police and stayed at the scene. The front windshield of the compact car he was driving was shattered, and impact caused other damage, according to footage from OnScene TV.

Authorities blocked Grand Avenue in both directions for a short time. Police are investigating.

