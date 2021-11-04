Reward offered in Pacific Beach hit-and-run that left woman seriously hurt

San Diego police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Pacific Beach on Oct. 23 — with a reward of up to $1,000 offered for tips about the case.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was struck around 1:20 a.m. as she crossed Grand Avenue at Kendall Street. The woman suffered serious injuries and will require multiple surgeries, police said.

The vehicle was heading east on Grand and was thought to be a white or light-colored SUV. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver continued heading east and did not stop to render aid or call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Diego police at (858) 573-5054 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.