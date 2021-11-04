Advertisement
Reward offered in Pacific Beach hit-and-run that left woman seriously hurt

San Diego police are offering a $1,000 reward in Oct. 23 hit-and-run that left a 22-year-old woman seriously injured.
The 22-year-old victim was hit as she crossed Grand Avenue at Kendall Street around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 23

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Pacific Beach on Oct. 23 — with a reward of up to $1,000 offered for tips about the case.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was struck around 1:20 a.m. as she crossed Grand Avenue at Kendall Street. The woman suffered serious injuries and will require multiple surgeries, police said.

The vehicle was heading east on Grand and was thought to be a white or light-colored SUV. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver continued heading east and did not stop to render aid or call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Diego police at (858) 573-5054 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

