Interest growing for Pacific Beach library Gardening Exchange

Whether residents are overwhelmed with oranges, curious to try cuttings, smitten with succulents or find it’s just too easy to grow zucchini, the Pacific Beach library Garden Exchange allows them a fun way to problem solve and share their bounty.

“The gardening scene in PB is pretty vibrant,” said Christina Wainwright, manager of the Taylor Branch library. “We have great gardens here, we have the best climate for growing things and there is even a nursery in the neighborhood.”

Wainwright said library staff ran out of seeds four or five times at a seed giveaway last spring. Interest from library patrons in the giveaway, combined with the popularity of gardening in the area, sowed the seeds for the first monthly Gardening Exchange on Oct. 6.

“It’s nice to share what we’re making, whether it’s the produce, the seeds, the clippings or the plants,” she said. “The idea is that whatever people bring, we’ll share — it’s a really nice thing to do together.”

Everything at the event was free, including some welcome gardening advice from local hobbyists.

“I’ve been a plant killer for years, and finally found some things I can grow,” Wainwright admitted. “It’s so satisfying; there’s something really special about having success with something you grew yourself.”

The Gardening Exchange is monthly; the next events are planned for Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Wainwright said there has been a lot of interest online, and she expects the event will continue to grow and improve.

“It’s just so nice for people to share their time and their bounty,” she said.

The Gardening Exchange is held in conjunction with the library’s Book Sale in the hopes that attendees support purchasing the books at half price and sharing gardening advice extras, she said.

The Gardening Exchange takes place the first Wednesday of each month from noon to 2 p.m. at the Cass Street Plaza, 4275 Cass St., weather permitting. The Friends of the PB Library hold their monthly half-off Book Sale in the same location and dates, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, email: cwainwright@sandiego.gov or call Christina Wainwright, PB Library at 858-581-9934.

