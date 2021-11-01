Gunman flees after shooting victim during Halloween party in Pacific Beach

San Diego police were looking for a gunmanearly Monday morning after someone was shot and wounded during a fight at a Halloween party in a Pacific Beach apartment.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive the shooting, which happened about 3:45 a.m. in a complex on Jewell Street, north of La Playa Avenue and a few blocks west of Crown Point Park, according to police Lt. Christian Sharp.

“It sounds like just a melee started inside this party,” Sharp told reporters, including OnScene TV.

Sharp said multiple people started fighting, including a man who “decided to pull out a gun and shoot the victim.” The two had been fighting when the victim was shot in the upper torso.

Several people called 911 to report gunfire. As police rolled up, partygoers took off running. Police detained about 15 people, some of whom were under 18 years old, the lieutenant said.

Police found the victim down in a hallway. Because the gunman was not in custody, they had to move the victim away from the scene to a place were medics could safely tend to him.

The victim is male, but Sharp did not know his age.

Sharp said police were trying to sort out what happened and taking statements from partygoers, but “unfortunately, a lot of our witnesses were intoxicated.”

He described the gunman as a Black man in his 20s, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a medium build. Sharp said the shooter wore a black beanie and a yellow jersey.