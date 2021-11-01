Advertisement
Share
News

Gunman flees after shooting victim during Halloween party in Pacific Beach

police cars at night
San Diego police investigate after a person was shot early Nov. 1 in an apartment on Jewell Street in Pacific Beach. Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out among multiple partygoers.
(OnScene TV)

Shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. on Jewell Street, a few blocks west of Crown Point Park

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
PACIFIC BEACH — 

San Diego police were looking for a gunmanearly Monday morning after someone was shot and wounded during a fight at a Halloween party in a Pacific Beach apartment.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive the shooting, which happened about 3:45 a.m. in a complex on Jewell Street, north of La Playa Avenue and a few blocks west of Crown Point Park, according to police Lt. Christian Sharp.

“It sounds like just a melee started inside this party,” Sharp told reporters, including OnScene TV.

Sharp said multiple people started fighting, including a man who “decided to pull out a gun and shoot the victim.” The two had been fighting when the victim was shot in the upper torso.

Several people called 911 to report gunfire. As police rolled up, partygoers took off running. Police detained about 15 people, some of whom were under 18 years old, the lieutenant said.

Police found the victim down in a hallway. Because the gunman was not in custody, they had to move the victim away from the scene to a place were medics could safely tend to him.

The victim is male, but Sharp did not know his age.

Sharp said police were trying to sort out what happened and taking statements from partygoers, but “unfortunately, a lot of our witnesses were intoxicated.”

He described the gunman as a Black man in his 20s, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a medium build. Sharp said the shooter wore a black beanie and a yellow jersey.

NewsCrime
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Advertisement