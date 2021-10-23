Advertisement
Share
News

24-year-old struck by car, badly injured in Pacific Beach

A 24-year-old man was injured as he tried to run across Garnet Avenue mid-block between Fanuel and Gresham streets.
A 24-year-old man was injured as he tried to run across Garnet Avenue mid-block between Fanuel and Gresham streets, officials said.
(Union-Tribune Community Press/Union-Tribune Community Press)
By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
PACIFIC BEACH — 

A 24-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car on a Pacific Beach street, San Diego police said Friday.

Just before 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the man tried to run across Garnet Avenue mid-block between Fanuel and Gresham streets, Officer Robert Heims said.

As he headed from the north side of the street to the south side, he was hit by a 2008 Toyota Solara going east on Garnet, Heims said.

The man suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a hospital, the officer said. The 61-year-old driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Officers with the department’s traffic division are investigating.

News
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Advertisement