This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past

125 Years Ago — October 1896

The one telephone in Pacific Beach, installed earlier in the year at the home of F. W. Barnes, was moved to the Barnes’ Store at Grand and Lamont, “and several short line telephones have been connected with it from private houses,” noted the San Diego Union. The Barnes family eventually moved to Julian where they opened the Manzanita Ranch store in Wynola. In Pacific Beach they raised lemons. In Julian they raised apples, which is probably why Julian is now synonymous with apple pies.

100 Years Ago — October 1921

The social event of the season was the wedding of Miss Annie Jessop Scripps to Austin G. Brown on Oct. 14. “This most attractive wedding was arranged as a garden wedding,” said the Society Page of the San Diego Union, “the ceremony being performed in the conservatory of the beautiful Scripps home, which was lavishly ornamented with yellow chrysanthemums and potted plants and ferns. The bridal party stood before an altar effect of banked yellow chrysanthemums and autumn leaves.” I believe the descendants of this union are the proprietors of The Fishery restaurant on Cass Street.

75 Years Ago — October 1946

The Rev. Quentin Garman, a chaplain just out of the Navy, was charged with establishing a United Lutheran Church in Pacific Beach. A site for the church, at 4761 Cass St., was purchased, while temporary services were to be held at a former radio repair shop next door. The church parsonage was located at 1368 Law St.

50 Years Ago — October 1971

An Oriental fruit fly was caught on Saturday, Oct. 2, during a routine pest detection check. It was the first sighting of this type of fruit fly in San Diego County. The thermometer at Lindbergh Field on Oct. 5 reached 97 degrees — the hottest Oct. 5 on record. In Pacific Beach a twister was sighted, which downed power lines and caused a minor fire. Power was out for 22 minutes.

25 Years Ago — October 1996

Mark Heinze, a 6th grade teacher at Pacific Beach Middle School, was one of four San Diego County teachers honored at the 23rd annual San Diego County Teacher of the Year Awards, held at the Civic Theater on Oct. 12. Sportscaster Dick Enberg was the MC for the ceremony, while comedian Rick Rockwell contributed one-liners. Winners received $1,000, a TV and a VCR for their classroom, and a crystal apple. They also became candidates for the California Teacher of the Year award.

