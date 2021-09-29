PB News Briefs: PB cookies, library book bag sale, family discounts at Ocean Park Inn

Ever heard of PB Block Party cookies?

You can’t get them in Pacific Beach. They’re made by SoCal Bakeshop, owned by Carmel Valley couple Brian and Kathleen Daugherty, and sold at the Solana Beach Farmer’s Market and online.

The popular PB Block Party cookies are made with peanut butter and chocolate chips. Other cookies with beachy names are The Marine Layer, SoCal Bakeshop’s best-selling and signature cookie with cream cheese, crushed Oreos and a drizzle of white chocolate on top.

The Beach House is their take on a snickerdoodle, the Wipeout is all about chocolate and The Local Legend is their chocolate chip.

For more information or online orders, visit socalbakeshop.com

Oktoberfest Big Bag book sale

The Friends of the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library will be celebrating Oktoberfest with a “bag of books " sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Customers can purchase a reusable bag for $5. Then for an additional $5 each time, they can fill the bag with books and other items from the Friends Book Store. Customers can also bring back a bag from a previous Friends book sale and can refill the bag for $5.

The Friends Book Store has a large selection of used books of all types, including nonfiction, fiction, travel, cook books, children’s books, games, puzzles and music.

The Book Store is on the library plaza between Cass and Thomas streets. Proceeds from the book sales are used to support community events sponsored by the Library.

The Pacific Beach/Taylor Library is now open in compliance with city COVID-19 guidelines. As reopening expands, there will be additional program opportunities where the Friends can provide their support.

Volunteers are integral to the operation of the Book Store. Anyone who would like to support the Friends is always welcome. If interested, membership and volunteer information is available at the front desk of the library, 4275 Cass St. or by phone at 858-858-581-9934, ext 0 or through the website http://www.pblibraryfriends.org/contactus.htm.

Ocean Park Inn

Just in time for fall getaways, Ocean Park Inn is offering 15% off in October for parents who book an extended stay of three nights or more. The kid-friendly boutique property will also welcome kids with a goodie bag to enjoy during their stay.

Through the month of October, Ocean Park Inn is offering a family discount and giving kids a Welcome Goodie Bag. (Courtesy Ocean Park Inn)

The Ocean Park Inn — it’s newly redesigned based on Pacific Beach’s classic surf culture — is located along the boardwalk at 710 Grand Ave.

For more information, visit www.oceanparkinn.com

Nitevybe app

The Nitevybe app, which founder and Windansea resident Eric Fletcher describes as “part Yelp, part Waze and part dating app,” launched recently to provide real-time conditions at entertainment venues in Pacific Beach and La Jolla.

“Nitevybe gives real-time ratings of venues, such as the crowd, the age range, the male/female ratio, how long the line is and more,” said Fletcher, who added that the app is in a prototypical phase. “It’s also a place where venues can market themselves and their events, and a place to search for whatever type of atmosphere or event you might be looking for.”

As someone who helped launch apps for other companies, Fletcher often traveled and would want to go out. “There were too many times I would get in an Uber, drive to a venue only to find the line was an hour long or there was nothing going on there,” he said.

As he looked to provide real-time information, he started with Pacific Beach and La Jolla because they are close to home and provide a test market, he said.

Fletcher said he will be looking for investors to improve the app and expand into other markets. Nitevybe currently is available for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Learn more at instagram.com/nite_vybe.

Staff writer Karen Billing contributed to this report