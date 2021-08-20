Tuesday PB Farmers’ Market is a regular outdoor grocery store

The Pacific Beach Tuesday Farmers’ Market is held from 2 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Bayard and Hornblend streets.

Booths have everything from fresh produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, eggs, breads and flowers, along with gourmet dining options and handcrafted artisan works.

For more information, visit www.pacificbeachmarket.com or go the Facebook page at facebook.com/PBTuesdayMarket.