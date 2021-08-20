Tuesday PB Farmers’ Market is a regular outdoor grocery store
Kim Walters shows customer Eve Anderson her produce on display at the PB Tuesday Farmers’ Market on July 20. (Milan Kovacevic)
- Candread Gadaga motions to passersby from his Sabor Piri Piri Kitchen booth at the PB Tuesday Farmers’ Market.
- Laura Koessler, left, and Tatiana Infante talk to customers at the Tea Bazaar at the Tuesday Farmers Market on July 20.
- Mady Richardson, Farmers’ Market manager, and Brijette Martin, assistant manager, answer questions at their booth on July 20.
- Ron Harris and Carley Lewis with dog, Sophie, explore at the July 20 PB Farmers’ Market.
- Sisters Bejarano Cerrese and Yessenia Cerrese and dog, Frankie, at the July 20 PB Farmers’ Market.
Jeronimo Perez and Lucero Castillo tend to their produce display at R&L Farms booth at PB Tuesday Farmers’ Market on July 20.
The crowds have returned to the PB Tuesday Farmers’ Market. (Milan Kovacevic)
- Carmelo Martinez, left, and Daniel Martinez talk to customer Jim Sallis.
The Pacific Beach Tuesday Farmers’ Market is held from 2 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Bayard and Hornblend streets.
Booths have everything from fresh produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, eggs, breads and flowers, along with gourmet dining options and handcrafted artisan works.
For more information, visit www.pacificbeachmarket.com or go the Facebook page at facebook.com/PBTuesdayMarket.