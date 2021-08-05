Advertisement
Share
News

Wander the Wetlands program opens Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve to the public

Visitors could explore the Kendall-Frost Bay Marsh Reserve during the first Wander the Wetlands event on July 24.
1/8
Visitors could explore the Kendal-Frost Bay Marsh Reserve during the first Wander the Wetlands event on July 24.   (Milan Kovacevic)
Native plants adapted to living in and on the banks of the tidal marsh include lemonadeberry and California buckwheat.
2/8
Native plants adapted to living in and on the banks of the tidal marsh include lemonadeberry and California buckwheat.   (Milan Kovacevic)
Volunteer Jim Peugh stops for a chat with Andrew Meyer at the wetlands walk.
3/8
Volunteer Jim Peugh stops for a chat with Andrew Meyer at the wetlands walk.

  (Milan Kovacevic)
A juvenile harlequin bug was one of the discoveries at the Wander the Wetlands tour July 24.
4/8
A juvenile harlequin bug was one of the discoveries at the Wander the Wetlands tour July 24.   (Milan Kovacevic)
The colorful research trailer at the Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve is covered with paintings of wildlife.
5/8
The colorful research trailer at the Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve is covered with paintings of wildlife.   (Milan Kovacevic)
Bruce Markman is ready to greet visitors during the first Wander the Wetlands event July 24.
6/8
Volunteer Bruce Markman is ready to answer questions about the Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve during the first Wander the Wetlands event July 24.   (Milan Kovacevic)
A salt heliotrope, one of the plants that can be found on the Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve.
7/8
A salt heliotrope, one of the plants that can be found on the Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve.   (Milan Kovacevic)
A red-necked Phalarope is one of the birds that thrives in the Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve.
8/8
A red-necked Phalarope is one of the birds that thrives in the Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve.   (Milan Kovacevic)
By Susan Gill VardonEditor 
Share

For two hours on July 24, visitors were allowed on the 40-acre Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve.

It was the debut of Wander the Wetlands, a partnership between UC San Diego Natural Reserve System and San Diego Audubon Society. The free event is scheduled for the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. The next event is Aug. 14.

In the past, visits were controlled because of the fragile habitat and endangered species on the site, said Andrew Meyer, director of conservation for San Diego Audubon.

But the two organizations recently decided it was time to open the marsh to the public.

“This is an opportunity to show the marsh has value,” Meyer said.

Visitors can stop by the trailer used by researchers and as a field station, take one of the small trails on the upland habitat to see what restoration projects are going on, and get an idea of what’s living and breeding in the marsh.

“People can come here and get an hour of peace and quiet,” Meyer said. “There will be docents there if they have questions and a spotting scope to look at birds.”

Not to mention an amazing view of San Diego from a spot on the marsh, he said.

The Kendall-Frost Marsh is the last remaining coastal wetland in Mission Bay — the last 1% of the original Mission Bay.

The area is home to unique and threatened birds such as the Ridgway’s Rail and Belding’s Savanna Sparrow, as well as other intertidal species, Meyer said.

Docents are also sought for the Wander the Wetlands event. And an event is held the third Saturday of the month where volunteers can come in and water plants and do other tasks around the marsh.

For more information about programs at the marsh, contact San Diego Audubon staff at conservation@sandiegoaudubon.org.

NewsEvents
Susan Gill Vardon

Susan Gill Vardon is the editor at the Ramona Sentinel.

Advertisement