Wander the Wetlands program opens Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve to the public

For two hours on July 24, visitors were allowed on the 40-acre Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve.

It was the debut of Wander the Wetlands, a partnership between UC San Diego Natural Reserve System and San Diego Audubon Society. The free event is scheduled for the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. The next event is Aug. 14.

In the past, visits were controlled because of the fragile habitat and endangered species on the site, said Andrew Meyer, director of conservation for San Diego Audubon.

But the two organizations recently decided it was time to open the marsh to the public.

“This is an opportunity to show the marsh has value,” Meyer said.

Visitors can stop by the trailer used by researchers and as a field station, take one of the small trails on the upland habitat to see what restoration projects are going on, and get an idea of what’s living and breeding in the marsh.

“People can come here and get an hour of peace and quiet,” Meyer said. “There will be docents there if they have questions and a spotting scope to look at birds.”

Not to mention an amazing view of San Diego from a spot on the marsh, he said.

The Kendall-Frost Marsh is the last remaining coastal wetland in Mission Bay — the last 1% of the original Mission Bay.

The area is home to unique and threatened birds such as the Ridgway’s Rail and Belding’s Savanna Sparrow, as well as other intertidal species, Meyer said.

Docents are also sought for the Wander the Wetlands event. And an event is held the third Saturday of the month where volunteers can come in and water plants and do other tasks around the marsh.

For more information about programs at the marsh, contact San Diego Audubon staff at conservation@sandiegoaudubon.org.

