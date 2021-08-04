Pacific Beach crime and public safety report: Police blotter

July 26

Vehicle theft, 1700 block Oliver Avenue, 12:36 p.m.

July 25

Simple battery, 800 block Vanitie Court, 11:24 a.m.

DUI alcohol, 1400 block Garnet Avenue, 1:54 a.m.

July 24

DUI alcohol, 2700 block North Mission Bay Drive, 10:13 p.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury, 1100 block Garnet Avenue, 2 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 2300 block Riviera Drive, 1:45 a.m.

July 23

Commercial robbery, weapon used, 1900 block Garnet Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 1700 block Grand Avenue, 7 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 900 block Thomas Avenue, 6 p.m.

Grand theft, 3800 block Ingraham Street, 3:50 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 2600 block Figueroa Boulevard, 3 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 3300 block Crown Point Drive, 2:42 a.m.

July 22

Vandalism, $400 or more, 3800 block Lamont Street, 11:10 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 700 block Zanzibar Court, 10:30 p.m.

Other sex crime, 3900 block Ingraham Street, 3 p.m.

Residential burglary, 2300 block Culver Way, 1:49 p.m.

July 21

DUI alcohol, 800 block Grand Avenue, 11:55 p.m.

Street robbery, no weapon, 1000 block Garnet Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

Grand theft, 700 block Whiting Court, 3 a.m.

July 20

Vandalism, $400 or more, 2000 block Thomas Avenue, 9 p.m.

Grand theft, 1200 block Garnet Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

Assault with caustic chemical, 1000 block Garnet Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

Residential burglary, 1300 block Grand Avenue, 10 a.m.

Residential burglary, 1400 block Thomas Avenue, 2:08 a.m.

July 19

Simple battery, 1800 block Garnet Avenue, 8:04 p.m.

Arson, 1000 block Garnet Avenue, 1:20 a.m.

July 18

Elder abuse/neglect, 3700 block Ocean Front Walk, 9:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 1100 block Missouri Street, 5:50 p.m.

July 17

Vehicle theft, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 11 p.m.

Other robbery, weapon used, 4700 block Everts Street, 5:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 1200 block Garnet Avenue, 9 a.m.

Commercial robbery, no weapon, 1100 block Garnet Avenue, 3 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 2000 block Felspar Street, 12:01 a.m.

July 16

Rape, 900 block Chalcedony Street, 8:37 p.m.

Residential burglary, 700 block Verona Court, 8:33 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1400 block Thomas Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or less, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Fraud, 700 block Hornblend Street, 12:26 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon with force, possible great bodily injury, Bayard Street and Garnet Avenue, 12:53 a.m.

July 15

DUI alcohol/drugs, 1500 block Garnet Avenue, 8:28 p.m.

Simple battery, Cass Street and Reed Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

Grand theft, 900 block Garnet Avenue, 12 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 1600 block Garnet Avenue, 2:16 a.m.

July 14

Residential burglary, 800 block Emerald Street, 2 p.m.

July 13

Assault with a firearm on person, 1800 block Diamond Street, 11:15 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1600 block Oliver Avenue, 8:27 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 4600 block Mission Boulevard, 3 a.m.

Residential burglary, 1500 block La Playa Avenue, 7:30 a.m.

July 12

Commercial burglary, 900 block Garnet Avenue, 5 a.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1500 block Reed Avenue, 4:30 a.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury, Garnet Avenue and Mission Boulevard, 1:50 a.m.

July 11

DUI alcohol, 4700 block Mission Boulevard, 5:23 p.m.

Auto theft, 1700 block Pacific Beach Drive, 2 p.m.

Simple battery, Jewell Street and Roosevelt Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

Grand theft, 600 block Law Street, 9:30 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 3700 block Mission Boulevard, 2:30 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 4500 block Mission Boulevard, 12:30 a.m.

July 10

Grand theft, 3600 block Buena Vista Street, 11:15 a.m.

July 9

Simple battery, 3800 block Ingraham Street, 9:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 4300 block Ocean Boulevard, 12:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 3800 block Kendall Street, 3:36 a.m.

Residential burglary, 800 block Felspar Street, 1:30 a.m.

July 8

Residential burglary, 1300 block La Palma Street, 11 p.m.

DUI drugs, 700 block Garnet Avenue, 8:24 p.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury, 700 block Grand Avenue, 7:55 p.m.

Battery on person, 4900 block Cass Street, 5:40 p.m.

Brandishing firearm replica, Ocean Front Walk and Yarmouth Court, 5:30 p.m.

Exhibit firearm, 4300 block Ocean Boulevard, 1:11 a.m.

July 7

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 1200 block Garnet Avenue, 6 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 1400 block Diamond Street, 3:15 p.m.

Grand theft, 1000 block Garnet Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

July 6

Grand theft, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 11:30 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or less, 700 block Redondo Court, 10:30 p.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 4400 block Dawes Street, 8:16 p.m.

Attempted murder, Grand Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, 6:30 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or less, 3700 block Corona Oriente Road, 9 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 5:39 a.m.

Residential burglary, 1300 block Thomas Avenue, 2:29 a.m.

Grand theft, 100 block Garnet Avenue, 1 a.m.

July 5

Battery with serious bodily injury, 4300 block Mission Boulevard, 11:20 p.m.

Residential burglary, 1100 block Garnet Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury, 4300 block Mission Boulevard, 2:30 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 900 block Felspar Street, 12:30 a.m.

July 4

Grand theft, 800 block Sunset Court, 10 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 5:52 p.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury, 1100 block Garnet Avenue, 1:30 a.m.

July 3

Vandalism, $400 or more, 4600 block Lamont Street, 9:30 a.m.

Grand theft, 1900 block Diamond Street, 3 a.m.

Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1900 block Garnet Avenue, 12:50 a.m.

July 2

Residential burglary, 700 block Whiting Court, 11:15 p.m.

Other robbery, no weapon, 2500 block Ocean Front Walk, 9:25 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 4600 block Ocean Boulevard, 1:45 a.m.

July 1

Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 2200 block Garnet Avenue, 8:56 p.m.

