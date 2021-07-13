Briefs: Bag of Books sale at Pacific Beach Library; DUI checkpoint; San Diego Donut Run fundraising

Looking for a good summer read?

The Friends of the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library is having a special “bag” sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 and 21. Customers can buy a bag for a one-time $5.

Then for an additional $5, they can fill the bag with books and other items from the Friends Book Store. Customers can bring back the bag on those two days and can refill the bag for $5 each time.

The Friends Book Store has a large selection of used books of all types, including nonfiction, fiction, travel, cook books, children’s books, games, puzzles and music.

Pacific Beach/Taylor Library officials are waiting for the approval to reopen. However, the Friends Book Store continues to be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The book store is on the library plaza between Cass and Thomas streets. Funds raised by the Friends are used to support community events sponsored by the Library.

DUI Checkpoint nets 7 arrests

The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division conducted a DUI/Driver License checkpoint at 2400 Grand Avenue, between the hours of 10 p.m. June 26 and 3 a.m. June 27.

Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public, officials said. The checkpoint resulted in the following:

1,624 total vehicles through checkpoint

519 vehicles screened

9 drivers evaluated

7 DUI-Alcohol suspects arrested in or near the checkpoint

0 citations issued

7 vehicle impounds conducted

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000, officials said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Lindsay Falk at the San Diego Donut Run, a fundraiser for GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Pacific Beach. (Courtesy GiGi’s Playhouse )

GIGI’s donut run

The June 5 San Diego Donut Run, a fundraiser for GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center that offers support for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families, raised $37,000, organizers said.

The event — where families were invited to form a team, raise money and run or walk a 5K or 1-mile route — ended with a drive-thru celebration.

Alexa O’Hara, a University of San Diego nursing student and GiGi’s Playhouse volunteer, presents Clark Gurley with a medal at the San Diego Donut Run on June 5. (Courtesy GiGi’s Playhouse )

This year, 145 people registered and 230 made donations, said Phifer Crute, site manager for GiGi’s Playhouse in Pacific Beach. Donuts were donated by San Diego’s Finest Donuts and Bakery, she said.

For more information, visit gigisplayhouse.org/sandiego/

Cat Palace closes its doors

Cat Palace, an animal rescue boutique that opened in April on Mission Boulevard in Pacific Beach, has closed.

The owners made the announcement on their website in June. At Cat Palace, guests with a $20 donation could spend an hour playing with adoptable cats, and have a glass of champagne as well.

“Many thanks to all our visitors for sharing love and positivity with our Royal kitties,” reads a statement on their website. “Also, thank you to the new parents of our saved cats for adopting them into your families. Thank you to all the volunteers who graciously gave their time and energy to save and take care of the kitties.”

For questions or refunds, visit the website at www.catpalacesd.org

