Pacific Beach crime and public safety report: Police blotter

Police Blotter for ZIP Code 92109

May 26

Vehicle theft, 3800 block Jewell Street, 7 a.m.

May 25

Vehicle theft, 1700 block Grand Avenue, 7 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 4 a.m.

Grand theft, 3700 block Promontory Street, 12 a.m.

May 24

Vehicle theft, 3900 block Ingraham Street, 4:30 p.m.

Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 1900 block Balboa Avenue, 12:48 p.m.

Street robbery, no weapon, 4600 block Mission Boulevard, 12 a.m.

May 22

Assault with a deadly weapon with force: Possible great bodily injury, Garnet Avenue and Mission Boulevard, 4:55 p.m.

May 21

DUI alcohol, Grand Avenue and Mission Boulevard, 11:51 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1200 block Garnet Avenue, 9:20 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 700 block Garnet Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

May 20

Vehicle theft, Crown Point Drive and Morrell Street, 7 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 900 block Grand Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

Grand theft, 2600 block Grand Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

May 19

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 10 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 1600 block Garnet Avenue, 9:53 p.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 700 block Pacific Beach Drive, 7:31 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 900 block Hornblend Street, noon

Vandalism, $400 or more, 3600 block Yosemite Street, 2:40 a.m.

May 18

Grand theft, 700 block Grand Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 1800 block Diamond Street, 10 a.m.

May 17

Grand theft from person, pocket-picking, 700 block Grand Avenue, 8 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3900 block Ingraham Street, 6 p.m.

DUI drug, 1700 block Garnet Avenue, 12:20 p.m.

May 16

DUI alcohol, 0.08 percent, 4900 block Ocean Boulevard, 11:12 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 10:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 2100 block Pacific Beach Drive, 7 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 1500 block La Playa Avenue, 7 a.m.

Street robbery, no weapon, 1700 block Grand Avenue, 2 a.m.

Rape, 3800 block Lamont Street, 1:48 a.m.

May 14

Vehicle theft, 4000 block Jewell Street, 11 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 0.08 percent, 1200 block Thomas Avenue, 9:53 p.m.

Residential burglary, 800 block Missouri Street, 3:30 p.m.

May 13

Vehicle theft, 1300 block Hornblend Street, 11 p.m.

Willful cruelty to child with injury/death, 2100 block Grand Avenue, 3 p.m.

Other sex crime, 700 block Hornblend Street, 9:29 a.m.

May 12

Residential burglary, 800 block Thomas Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 3600 block Promontory Street, 12:30 p.m.

Commercial robbery, weapon used, 4300 block Mission Boulevard, 12:05 p.m.

Residential burglary, 3600 block Ingraham Street, 2 a.m.

May 11

Vandalism, $400 or more, 800 block Pacific Beach Drive, 7:25 p.m.

Grand theft, 4200 block Fountain Street, 6 a.m.

May 10

Commercial burglary, 3700 block Riviera Drive, 10 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 1900 block Garnet Avenue, 12:47 a.m.

May 9

Battery on person, 1300 block Garnet Avenue, 11:11 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 4300 block Mission Boulevard, 10 p.m.

Battery on person, 700 block Zanzibar Court, 7:57 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 700 block Thomas Avenue, 3 p.m.

Grand theft, 800 block Grand Avenue, 1 a.m.

May 8

Battery with serious bodily injury, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 11 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4500 block Mission Bay Drive, 2:15 p.m.

DUI alcohol, 0.08 percent, 4700 block Mission Boulevard, 7:54 a.m.

DUI alcohol, 0.08 percent, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 1:44 a.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury, 1000 block Garnet Avenue, 1:26 a.m.

May 7

Grand theft, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 10 p.m.

Grand theft, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 9 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 700 block Pacific Beach Drive, 6 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or less, 1700 block Fortuna Avenue, 5 p.m.

May 6

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 2200 block Garnet Avenue, 8:52 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 8 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Strandway and Venice Court, noon

Threaten executive officer with violence, 1000 block Garnet Avenue, 1:45 a.m.

May 5

Vehicle theft, 1800 block Diamond Street, 10:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Everts Street and Pacific Beach Drive, 8:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4600 block Mission Boulevard, 4:40 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1800 block Thomas Avenue, 2 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 2000 block Felspar Street, 12:30 p.m.

May 4

Residential burglary, 1700 block Hornblend Street, 3:25 a.m.

May 3

DUI alcohol, 1900 block Garnet Avenue, 7:40 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3800 block Haines Street, 7:05 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1300 block Reed Avenue, 6 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4400 block Haines Street, 5 p.m.

May 2

Grand theft, 4500 block Ocean Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 900 block Chalcedony Street, 2:56 p.m.

May 1

Vehicle theft, 4400 block Fanuel Street

Grand theft, 3800 block Bayside, 1:30 a.m.

