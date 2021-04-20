Female bicyclist suffers serious head injuries in Pacific Beach hit-and-run

Police Tuesday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a bicyclist while she was riding on a Pacific Beach street.

The incident happened shortly after 10:20 p.m. Monday on Ingraham Street near Fortuna Avenue, south of Grand Avenue, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

A 39-year-old woman was riding her bicycle southbound on Ingraham when she was struck from behind by an unknown driver in a dark, four-door SUV, Buttle said.

The impact ejected the victim from the bicycle and she fell to the ground face down, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull and a “major brain bleed,” Buttle said.

The driver was last seen heading southbound on Ingraham. The vehicle sustained front end damage, Buttle said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7805 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.