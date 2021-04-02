Police seek information on man who threw bottle, shouted racial slur at 2 Black diners in Pacific Beach

San Diego police are looking for a man who yelled a racial slur and threw a glass bottle at two Black diners in front of a Pacific Beach restaurant recently.

Video surveillance footage of the incident, which occurred just before 1 p.m. Feb. 28 in front of the Coconut Girl Kitchen on Mission Boulevard, shows the man was driving a dark-colored sedan when he pulled over near their table, rolled down his passenger window and threw the bottle.

The person who threw the bottle was described as a tan, White or light-skinned Hispanic man in is late 40s or early 50s, according to a news release issued Thursday by the San Diego Police Department. He appeared to be 5-foot-9-inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 250 to 260 pounds.

No one was struck by the bottle, but two of the diners told police they believe they were targeted because they are Black.

The video shows the bottle-thrower’s vehicle traveling south on Mission Boulevard just after the incident. It appears to be a 2000s model black Volkswagen with previous front-end damage and missing the center grill. A green parking permit appears to be hanging from the rearview mirror.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Police Department’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1700.