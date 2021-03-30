Pacific Beach crime and public safety report: Police blotter

Police Blotter for ZIP Code 92109

March 29

Battery with serious bodily injury, 4400 block Ingraham Street, 6:45 p.m.

Battery on person, 1000 block Garnet Avenue, 6 p.m.

DUI, alcohol, 1000 block Garnet Avenue, 10:51 p.m.

March 28

Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm, 4300 block Mission Boulevard, 10:05 p.m.

March 27

Auto theft, 2300 block Grand Avenue, 11 p.m.

Battery with serious bodily injury, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

Battery on person, 4300 block Ocean Boulevard, 5 p.m.

Battery on person, 700 block Grand Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 4800 block Cass Street, 3:15 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3700 block Shasta Street, 3 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3900 block Jewell Street, 2 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, on police officer/firefighter, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 1:55 a.m.

March 26

DUI, alcohol, 14000 block Thomas Avenue, 11:52 p.m.

Residential burglary, 700 block York Court, 6:14 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, Garnet Avenue and Jewell Street, 12:51 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Gresham and La Palma streets, 1 a.m.

March 24

Commercial burglary, 1600 block Garnet Avenue, 1:48 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 3900 block Haines Street, 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 2300 block Grand Avenue, 4 p.m.

March 23

Simple battery, 3700 block Mission Boulevard, 3:27 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1600 block Diamond Street, 9:45 a.m.

March 22

Simple battery, 1500 block La Playa Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

March 21

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 700 block Grand Avenue, 10:18 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 1900 Garnet Avenue, 10:05 p.m.

Simple battery, 700 block Reed Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 800 block Hornblend Street, 3:30 p.m.

March 20

Vehicle theft, 2200 block Grand Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

Rape, 800 block Missouri Street, 3 a.m.

Grand theft, 4200 block Ocean Boulevard, 1:30 a.m.

March 19

Other sex crime, 1800 block Missouri Street, 1:45 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3900 block Ingraham Street, 6 a.m.

DUI alcohol/drug, Jewell Street and Reed Avenue, 3:17 a.m.

March 18

Vehicle theft, 1500 block Oliver Avenue, 9:45 a.m.

Grand theft, 2200 block Pacific Beach Drive, 3:45 a.m.

March 17

Assault with a deadly weapon with force, 4300 block Ocean Boulevard, 11:05 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or less, 900 block Garnet Avenue, 10 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 1300 block La Palma Street, 5 p.m.

Simple battery, 700 block Thomas Avenue, 8 a.m.

March 16

Vandalism, $400 or less, 4900 block Cass Street, 8 p.m.

Grand theft, 1300 block Reed Avenue, 8:20 a.m.

March 15

Vehicle theft, Grand Avenue and Quincy Street, 4 p.m.

Elder abuse/neglect, 3500 block Buena Vista Street, 1:43 p.m.

March 14

Assault with force: Possible great bodily injury, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 9:59 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or less, 1000 block Hornblend Street, 4:30 a.m.

March 13

Vehicle theft, 1300 block Feldspar Street, 7:30 p.m.

Battery on person, 2600 block North Mission Bay Drive, 7:14 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1500 block Garnet Avenue, 5 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 800 block Pismo Court, 3 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon with force, 2300 block Grand Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

Commercial burglary, 900 block Grand Avenue, 1:20 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 1200 block Garnet Avenue, 12:10 a.m.

March 12

DUI, alcohol, 1400 block Garnet Avenue, 11:36 p.m.

Residential burglary, 700 block Diamond Street, 10:40 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 2100 block Pacific Beach Drive, 7 p.m.

March 11

Residential burglary, 2100 block Garnet Avenue, 10 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 4300 block Gresham Street, 9 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 4800 block Mission Boulevard, 6:07 p.m.

Grand theft, Mission Boulevard and Pacific Beach Drive, 5 p.m.

March 9

Other sex crime, 4600 block Ocean Boulevard, 10:45 a.m.

March 8

Residential burglary, 1700 block Roosevelt Avenue, 7 p.m.

Grand theft, 1400 block Garnet Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

March 7

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 4500 block Mission Bay Drive, 9:19 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1000 block Hornblend Street, 6:30 p.m.

Grand theft, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 6 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 1400 block Diamond Street, 5:45 p.m.

Commercial robbery, no weapon, 4600 block Cass Street, 9:17 a.m.

Residential burglary, 3600 block Ocean Front Walk, 4:45 a.m.

March 6

Grand theft, 800 block Toulon Court, 11:50 p.m.

DUI, alcohol, 4300 block Ingraham Street, 10:50 p.m.

Street robbery, no weapon, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 9:55 p.m.

Battery on person, 800 block Garnet Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 2100 block Grand Avenue, 5 p.m.

March 5

Commercial robbery, weapon used, 4300 block Mission Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Mission Boulevard and Thomas Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

March 4

Vandalism, $400 or more, 2000 block Diamond Street, 8:53 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 4400 block Mission Boulevard, 8:20 PM

Firearm exhibited, 0 block Balboa Avenue, 9 a.m.

March 3

Assault with intent to commit felony, 3700 block Ingraham Street, 1:25 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 300 block Crown Point Drive, 12:01 a.m.

March 2

Grand theft, 4000 block Jewell Street, 2 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 4200 block Mission Boulevard, 8:26 a.m.

Battery on person, 1900 block Balboa Avenue, 1:30 a.m.

March 1

Vehicle theft, 800 block Ostend Court, 10:15 p.m.

Grand theft, 3800 block Mission Boulevard, 8 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1500 block La Playa Avenue, 5 p.m.

Fraud, 2100 block Grand Avenue, 12 p.m.

