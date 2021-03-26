Copyright © 2021, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Pacific Beach residents get out on their bikes for Tour de PB

The San Diego Audubon Society pit stop at the Kendall-Frost Marsh for the Tour de PB on March 20
  (Photo courtesy Katie Matchett)
Chalk Art by @_hi_hilary at the beautifulPB pit stop for Tour de PB on March 20.
  (Photo courtesy Katie Matchett )
Katie Matchett, president of beautifulPB, and Marcella Bothwell, president of PB Town Council, at Tour de PB .
  ()
Octavia Crosby at the Diamond Street Slow Street stop on the Tour de PB.
Octavia Crosby at the Diamond Street Slow Street stop on the Tour de PB.  (Photo courtesy Regina Sinksy-Crosby)
Greg, Barbara, and Emma Zackowski at the beautifulPB pit stop on Diamond Street for Tour de PB on March 20.
Greg, Barbara, and Emma Zackowski at the beautifulPB pit stop on Diamond Street for Tour de PB on March 20.
  (Photo courtesy Katie Matchett )
Nuhamin Woldeyes with clipboard at the Diamond Street Slow Street stop of the Tour de PB
Nuhamin Woldeyes with clipboard at the Diamond Street Slow Street stop of the Tour de PB  (Courtesy Regina Sinsky-Crosby)
Katie Matchett, Alyssa Muto, Arete Muto, Sorelle Muto, Emma Zackowski and Greg Zackowski riding the Tour de PB route.
Katie Matchett, Alyssa Muto, Arete Muto, Sorelle Muto, Emma Zackowski and Greg Zackowski riding the Tour de PB route.
  (Photo courtesy Katie Matchett )
San Diego Bicycle Coalition pit stop at Fanuel Park for Tour de PB.
San Diego Bicycle Coalition pit stop at Fanuel Park for Tour de PB.

  (Photo courtesy Katie Matchett )
On Saturday, March 20, dozens of people hopped on their bikes for the Tour de PB, an event that promotes bike registration and exploration of Pacific Beach.

Some of the stops were at the PB Taylor Branch library, local parks and along the beach.

The event was sponsored by beautifulPB, the Pacific Beach Town Council, DiscoverPB, the Bike Coalition of San Diego County and other groups.

The second annual PB Town Council Chalk Art Contest for children got a kickoff at the event. Free chalk was available along the route.

Participants are encouraged to do chalk art in one of four categories: Best 3D, Best Nature, Best Use of Color and Best Representation of PB. To enter, they should take a photo of their work and post it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #PBChalkArt. The hashtags @beautifulPB and @PacficBeachTownCouncil can also be added.

Winners will be announced in the four categories after the close of the contest on April 10. The Grand Prize is a $100 gift card for Yogurt on the Rocks.

