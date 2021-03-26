Pacific Beach residents get out on their bikes for Tour de PB

On Saturday, March 20, dozens of people hopped on their bikes for the Tour de PB, an event that promotes bike registration and exploration of Pacific Beach.

Some of the stops were at the PB Taylor Branch library, local parks and along the beach.

The event was sponsored by beautifulPB, the Pacific Beach Town Council, DiscoverPB, the Bike Coalition of San Diego County and other groups.

The second annual PB Town Council Chalk Art Contest for children got a kickoff at the event. Free chalk was available along the route.

Participants are encouraged to do chalk art in one of four categories: Best 3D, Best Nature, Best Use of Color and Best Representation of PB. To enter, they should take a photo of their work and post it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #PBChalkArt. The hashtags @beautifulPB and @PacficBeachTownCouncil can also be added.

Winners will be announced in the four categories after the close of the contest on April 10. The Grand Prize is a $100 gift card for Yogurt on the Rocks.

