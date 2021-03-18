4 hospitalized after shooting at Mission Beach hotel, pursuit crash in Pacific Beach

A man was arrested and three shooting suspects were hospitalized late Wednesday after they crashed while fleeing a suspected gang shooting at a Mission Beach hotel where a 25-year-old man was wounded, police said.

The chaotic incident was first reported just before 10:10 p.m. when several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots at or near the Bahia Resort Hotel, which overlooks Mission Bay off West Mission Bay Drive, according to San Diego police Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

Police said a large party was being held in a hotel room, including some attendees thought to be affiliated with the Lincoln Park gang, when members of a rival gang showed up and began shooting.

A 25-year-old man was found at the hotel suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by medics. His condition was not released.

Police said the suspects fled the hotel in a Silver Hyundai Elantra with the lights off. Officers spotted the car and began to chase it north into Pacific Beach. The car crashed into a brick wall on Mission Boulevard near Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach.

The car’s driver — a 22-year-old man — was taken to a hospital along with two passengers, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, said police Officer Tony Martinez said. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to be arrested once medically cleared.

A fourth man ran away but was apprehended by police. The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a handgun and participating in a criminal street gang, police said.

Officers recovered several handguns from inside the vehicle.

City News Service contributed to this report.