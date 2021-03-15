San Diego Unified releases new details about planned re-opening

The San Diego Unified School District on Sunday announced new details about its planned re-opening, which will allow some students to return to school four days a week — for six hours each day — beginning April 12.

District officials said they will work with principals this week to create “specific models” for each campus. Families will receive details from their schools March 22 and will be asked to choose a learning option. Students will have the option to continue with online-only learning or switch to an in-person/online hybrid model.

“Those remaining online will continue to receive a robust online experience, while those choosing the hybrid model will see their (in-person) instruction time increase,” the district said in a statement.

Specific schedules will be set based on the number of students who opt for in-person learning, available space and health and safety guidelines, according to the district.

The new details came two days after a district-wide survey closed. The survey asked parents whether they preferred distance learning or a hybrid model. The results were still under review Sunday, according to the district.

District officials have said hybrid learning is necessary to limit the number of students on campus at a time and allow for social distancing.

When the district reopens, classrooms will be equipped with safety measures including air filters or portable air purifiers, and student chairs will be placed at least four feet apart. Students and staff will be required to wear masks.

Some parents, particularly in disadvantaged neighborhoods, have said they want their children to stay home for safety reasons.

Other parents are eager for their students to return to school. Three San Diego Unified parents last week took the district to court for failing to provide in-person learning for a majority of students. The district has provided limited in-person services to a small number of students.