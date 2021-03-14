Copyright © 2021, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Pacific Beach fight leaves man with stab wounds

The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 22-year-old man was stabbed four times in both legs during an altercation in Pacific Beach early Sunday, San Diego police said.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Grand Avenue near Dawes Street. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, according to police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim provided little information about what happened. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Lyndsay Winkley

Lyndsay Winkley is a member of the watchdog team. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in July 2012, covering crime and public safety news. She previously covered Del Mar and the fairgrounds as well as other North County news. Before joining the U-T, Lyndsay worked for several South County Patch sites. A graduate of SDSU, she was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club and the California College Media Association for her college work in investigative and breaking news.

