Copyright © 2021, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

One treated for serious injuries after two-vehicle collision in Pacific Beach

A two-vehicle collision in Pacific Beach left one person seriously injured Sunday.
A collision involving a silver sport utility vehicle and a red sedan in Pacific Beach left one person seriously injured Sunday.
(Union-Tribune Community Press/Union-Tribune Community Press)
By City News Service
Share

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in the community of Pacific Beach, a San Diego Fire-Rescue
Department spokesman said.

The accident, involving a silver sport utility vehicle and red sedan, was reported at 10:08 a.m. at 2475 Grand Ave., in front of Mission Bay High School.

One vehicle occupant was extricated and rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment, said Jose Ysea of the SDFRD.
Further details on the patient’s injuries were unavailable. Another vehicle occupant was briefly trapped but not seriously harmed, Ysea said.

The accident was being investigated by the San Diego Police Department.

News
City News Service
Advertisement