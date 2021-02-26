Pacific Beach crime and public safety report: Police blotter

Police Blotter for ZIP Code 92109

Feb. 25

Auto theft, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24

Residential burglary, 2600 block Grand Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

Battery on person, 3900 block Ocean Front Walk, 1:15 p.m.

Feb. 23

Grand theft from building, 4700 block Ocean Boulevard, 3 a.m.

Vehicle theft, Gresham Street and Thomas Avenue, 5:20 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 800 block Loring Street, 12:01 a.m.

Feb. 22

Vehicle theft, 1800 block Roosevelt Avenue, 10 p.m.

Battery on person, 4400 block Everts Street, 9:03 a.m.

Residential burglary, 2000 block Diamond Street, 5:23 a.m.

Vandalism, 800 block Grand Avenue, 4:43 a.m.

Feb. 20

DUI alcohol, 4700 block Mission Boulevard, 3 a.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 3800 block Kendall Street, 1 a.m.

Feb. 19

Grand theft, 1400 block Hornblend Street, 11:30 p.m.

Threaten executive officer with violence, 700 block Grand Avenue, 9:59 p.m.

Feb. 18

Residential burglary, 1100 block Oliver Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

Auto theft, 4100 block Jewell Street, 6 p.m.

Fraud, 4700 block Ocean Boulevard, 5:40 p.m.

Feb. 17

Grand theft, 4700 block Ocean Boulevard, 2 p.m.

Grand theft, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 9:58 a.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 1900 block Diamond Street, 6 a.m.

Feb. 16

Vehicle theft, 3900 block Riviera Drive, 6:30 p.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, 4300 block Mission Boulevard, 5:59 p.m.

Vehicle theft, Diamond and Noyes streets, 4 p.m.

Residential burglary, 1100 block Thomas Avenue, 5:30 a.m.

Feb. 15

Vandalism, $400 or more, 2600 block Grand Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 14

DUI alcohol, 700 block Thomas Avenue, 11:20 p.m.

Exhibit firearm, 4300 block Mission Boulevard, 10:50 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1000 block Hornblend Street, 12 p.m.

Grand theft, 2700 block Hornblend Street, 11 a.m.

Feb. 13

Fraud, 800 block Ormond Court, 12 p.m.

Grand theft, 1600 block Reed Avenue, 8:35 a.m.

Feb. 12

Residential burglary, 1400 block Missouri Street, 11:40 p.m.

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize, 3700 block Mission Boulevard, 10:05 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 3600 block Jewell Street, 7 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or less, 900 block Hornblend Street, 4:30 p.m.

Battery on person, 4100 block Mission Boulevard, 12:15 p.m.

Feb. 11

Residential burglary, 700 block Pacific Beach Drive, 11:30 p.m.

Residential burglary, 3500 block Mission Boulevard, 10:45 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1000 block Hornblend Street, 10:08 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 2700 block Grand Avenue, 9 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 900 block Garnet Avenue, 2 p.m.

Feb. 10

Vehicle theft, 4200 block Jewell Street, 8:20 p.m.

Grand theft, 2700 block Figueroa Boulevard, 11:30 a.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 900 block Hornblend Street, 1 a.m.

Feb. 9

Residential burglary, 3500 block Ingraham Street, 6 p.m.

Commercial burglary, 4700 block Mission Boulevard, 1 p.m.

Feb. 8

Grand theft, 1200 block Parker Place, 6 p.m.

Battery on person, 4400 block Lamont Street, 11:45 a.m.

Feb. 7

Rape, 4100 block Ingraham Street, 12 p.m.

Vandalism, $400 or more, 1900 block Garnet Avenue, 12 p.m.

Residential burglary, 900 block Emerald Street, 9 a.m.

Assault with firearm on person, 1800 block Diamond Street, 1:44 a.m.

Feb. 6

Vehicle theft, 4500 block Dawes Street, 4:30 p.m.

Fraud, 1000 block Emerald Street, 10 a.m.

Fraud, Ingraham and Yosemite streets, 12:15 a.m.

Feb. 5

Vehicle theft, Loring Street and Pacific View Drive, 4:15 p.m.

Simple battery, 1900 block Grand Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1000 block Hornblend Street, 8 a.m.

Feb. 4

Fraud, 700 block Santa Clara Place, 12 p.m.

Feb. 3

Grand theft, shoplifting, 1600 block Garnet Avenue, 7:40 p.m.

Feb. 2

Vandalism, $400 or more, 3700 block Crown Point Drive, 6 p.m.

Vehicle theft, 1600 block Hornblend Street, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 1

Residential burglary, 4400 block Ingraham Street, 10:25 p.m.

Vehicle break-in, 600 block Law Street, 5:29 p.m.

