Copyright © 2021, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Police investigating after man, 18, shot in Pacific Beach

The shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. on Diamond Street west of Lamont Street.
(Union-Tribune Community Press/Union-Tribune Community Press)

The shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. on Diamond Street west of Lamont Street

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
PACIFIC BEACH — 

San Diego police are investigating after a man was shot and injured late Saturday night in Pacific Beach.

The shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. on Diamond Street west of Lamont Street, Officer Robert Heims said.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in an alley outside a home where a party was being held. The man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injury was not thought to be life-threatening, police Lt. Jose Chavez told OnScene TV.

Officers were interviewing witnesses to try to determine what happened.

No one was arrested and no suspect description was released.

Updates:

12:48 PM, Feb. 07, 2021: This story was updated with information from the San Diego Police Department.

News
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Advertisement