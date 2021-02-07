Police investigating after man, 18, shot in Pacific Beach

San Diego police are investigating after a man was shot and injured late Saturday night in Pacific Beach.

The shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. on Diamond Street west of Lamont Street, Officer Robert Heims said.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in an alley outside a home where a party was being held. The man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injury was not thought to be life-threatening, police Lt. Jose Chavez told OnScene TV.

Officers were interviewing witnesses to try to determine what happened.

No one was arrested and no suspect description was released.