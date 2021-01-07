Meet Susan Gill Vardon, the new editor of PB Monthly

Hello, Pacific Beach!

I’d like to introduce myself. I’m Susan Gill Vardon, the new editor of PB Monthly. I’m really looking forward to getting out in the community to meet you all, though that might not happen right away because of the coronavirus. I’m working at home, as I’m sure many of you are.

But that won’t keep PB Monthly from putting out an engaging, informative publication each month. In fact, this issue is my first. I hope you like it.

I also have been editor and general manager of the Ramona Sentinel for the past four months.

I grew up in the Los Angeles area but worked 20 years at the Orange County Register. I had a variety of roles, including reporter and editor for a number of community weeklies as well as the daily paper. I oversaw coverage of several beach communities, including Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Seal Beach.

About two years ago, I took a break from editing to cover Cal State Fullerton, writing stories about faculty and student research, news, arts, culture and, in March, how the campus was forced to switch to virtual education in a matter of weeks because of the coronavirus.

Aside from Orange County, I worked four years in Texas as a reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. I was one of two reporters following a story all the way to the Texas Supreme Court after developer Ross Perot Jr. dismantled the tiny town of Westlake when leaders questioned his plans for a shopping center. It was quite a tale, with lots of Texas-size twists and turns. Spoiler alert: Westlake was restored and Perot built his shopping center.

I love this business. You find answers to things that intrigue you. Tell compelling stories. Shine a light on people and groups that do amazing things. Serve as a watchdog for residents.

If you’re wondering, yes, the former PB Monthly editor is my husband, Rob Vardon. So it’s staying in the family.

We moved to San Diego in May for our new jobs. Our beagle-cattle dog mix, Dakota, and Maine coon cat, Shadow, came along on our new adventure.

Our 22-year-old son, Nick, lives in Maine, where he went to play junior hockey as a goalie a couple of years ago after stops in Arizona and New Jersey. He just got married in October in a small wedding — much smaller than he had anticipated pre-COVID.

That’s my story. Now I’d love to hear from you. Please send me your story ideas, letters, comments, questions, photos and other submissions. We can’t do it without your input! Let’s work together.