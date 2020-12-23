Copyright © 2020, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Pacific Beach’s Crystal Pier decked out for a socially distanced Christmas

1/8
Christmas on Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach featured Christmas lights, wreaths and a large tree at the end of the pier.
  (Milan Kovacevic)
2/8
Greg and Cathy Choy enjoy the sights at Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.   (Milan Kovacevic)
3/8
Fisherman David Storch and David Storch, Sr. spend the day at the festive Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.
  (Milan Kovacevic)
4/8
A Mr. Frostie wreath is one of more than 30 Christmas wreaths lining Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. Discover Pacific Beach, the business improvement district, hopes the wreaths will provide local businesses with more exposure.   (Milan Kovacevic)
5/8
    Aimee Pedemonte with Nixon, in stripes, and Lilly check out the Christmas decorations on Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.
      (Milan Kovacevic)
    6/8
    Joann Storch and granddaughter Mitzi check out the Christmas displays on Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.
      (Milan Kovacevic)
    7/8
    One of more than 30 wreaths on Crystal Pier with the name of a local business — in this case Empey Realty.   (Milan Kovacevic)
    8/8
    The large tree at the end of Crystal Pier is the highlight of the Christmas decor provided by Discover Pacific Beach.   (Milan Kovacevic)
    Visitors to the Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach can experience some socially distanced holiday cheer.

    The pier is decorated with Christmas lights and wreaths, with a large tree at the end of the pier. The holiday decor was a collaboration of Discover Pacific Beach — the local business improvement district — with Crystal Pier Hotel & Cottages and The Big Josh Foundation.

    Executive Director Sara Berns said Discover PB hopes the sight will draw more visitors to the area. In addition to providing a festive look, the wreaths aim to provide Pacific Beach businesses with more exposure. Discover PB offered more than 30 wreaths for local retailers and restaurants to purchase for $20 each.

    Each business decorated its wreath, which received prime placement along the pier through the end of the month.

