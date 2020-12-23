Pacific Beach’s Crystal Pier decked out for a socially distanced Christmas
(Milan Kovacevic)
(Milan Kovacevic)
(Milan Kovacevic)
(Milan Kovacevic)
Visitors to the Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach can experience some socially distanced holiday cheer.
The pier is decorated with Christmas lights and wreaths, with a large tree at the end of the pier. The holiday decor was a collaboration of Discover Pacific Beach — the local business improvement district — with Crystal Pier Hotel & Cottages and The Big Josh Foundation.
Executive Director Sara Berns said Discover PB hopes the sight will draw more visitors to the area. In addition to providing a festive look, the wreaths aim to provide Pacific Beach businesses with more exposure. Discover PB offered more than 30 wreaths for local retailers and restaurants to purchase for $20 each.
Each business decorated its wreath, which received prime placement along the pier through the end of the month.