Pacific Beach’s Crystal Pier decked out for a socially distanced Christmas

Visitors to the Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach can experience some socially distanced holiday cheer.

The pier is decorated with Christmas lights and wreaths, with a large tree at the end of the pier. The holiday decor was a collaboration of Discover Pacific Beach — the local business improvement district — with Crystal Pier Hotel & Cottages and The Big Josh Foundation.

Executive Director Sara Berns said Discover PB hopes the sight will draw more visitors to the area. In addition to providing a festive look, the wreaths aim to provide Pacific Beach businesses with more exposure. Discover PB offered more than 30 wreaths for local retailers and restaurants to purchase for $20 each.

Each business decorated its wreath, which received prime placement along the pier through the end of the month.

