San Diego County sounds alarm on COVID-19 violations; cease-and-desist orders include businesses in PB

The San Diego County health department took its biggest swing to date at willful health-order violators, serving cease-and-desist orders this week to many establishments across the region, including some in Pacific Beach, as coronavirus case rates continued to climb.

As of 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16, the orders issued included Reach Yoga and Shock Fitness in Pacific Beach; four locations of Yoga Box, including one in Pacific Beach; Danny’s Bar in Coronado; Meat Monsters Grill in Ramona; five Fit Athletic Club locations; Self Made Training Facility in the Midway area; Shelter Bar in Encinitas; The Landing in El Cajon and Awaken Church Carlsbad.

Officials said there would be more actions to come, based on public health investigations conducted over the weekend that discovered “willful and blatant violation of public health orders.”

The actions came just hours after California officials applied what they called an “emergency brake” to the state’s reopening, announcing that 28 more California counties would enter the purple tier, the most restrictive of the four-level process. Now, 41 of the state’s 58 counties, including San Diego, are requiring restaurants, places of worship, museums, movie theaters and gyms to operate outdoors only.

This chart shows what to expect as San Diego County falls from Tier 2, or the red tier, to Tier 1, or the purple tier, in the state’s framework of coronavirus restrictions.

State health officials said they would no longer wait two full weeks to drop counties to lower rungs of the reopening ladder. Now, just one week of bad numbers will be enough.

The unprecedented move, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, is justified by a 51 percent increase in new coronavirus cases observed statewide from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7. It’s a steeper trajectory, he noted, than the one that preceded the summer surge that put heavy pressure on hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units in many places, including hospitals in San Diego County’s South Bay neighborhoods and those serving Imperial County.

“The rate of increase is simply without precedent in California’s pandemic history,” Newsom said.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said Nov. 16 that too few people in San Diego County are heeding advice to keep their distance, avoid large gatherings and wear masks when around people from outside their household.

The county reported a record 1,087 new cases Nov. 15, followed by 833 more the next day. The region’s latest COVID-19 report shows 150 total hospitalizations for the week that ended Nov. 15, higher than the total of 118 tallied the previous week, and significantly higher than new hospitalization totals that were usually in the 80s from mid-September through late October.

“Over the last weeks we have seen the results [of] what can happen when we relax our personal standards and let our guard down,” said Wooten, who delivered her weekly COVID-19 briefing two days early to sound an alarm. “We are in an emergency situation; COVID-19 is not going away and we must act.”

Last week, Wooten noted that county contact-tracing investigations indicate that restaurants, places of worship, museums and other locations now required to operate outdoors do not appear to be generating as many exposures as are occurring in households and workplaces. Those two scenarios — people going to their jobs and people congregating in their homes — were responsible for more than 60 percent of the places people told contact tracers they visited before getting sick.

Wooten included such observations in an “adjudication” request sent to the state about two weeks ago. But she said this week that the sharp rise in new cases warrants the harsher restrictions San Diego County faces now that it’s slipped from the red tier into the most restrictive purple tier.

But a group of local restaurants and gyms have used the county’s own words to challenge its ability to enforce its cease-and-desist orders. A lawsuit filed last week seeking a temporary injunction was scheduled for a hearing Nov. 17, but the hearing was moved to Thursday, Nov. 19.

Cease-and-desist orders do not turn into citations without the help of local law enforcement agencies, said county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

A survey of local law enforcement agencies late last week showed that the focus has remained on asking violators for voluntary compliance rather than writing tickets that can generate $1,000 fines. And citations have grown much less frequent.

Across the county, officers and deputies have issued 431 COVID-19-related citations. The vast majority of those — 393 — were issued in April by the San Diego Police Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Carlsbad Police Department.

San Diego police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said officers have issued very few citations over the past several months — likely less than 10.

“That’s because we really took an approach to achieve voluntary compliance,” Takeuchi said.

When asked whether the department would shift tactics in light of the region’s purple tier status, he said, “The chief is consulting with our city leaders and other law enforcement leaders in the region to determine how to assist the county health department so that we can all work together to reduce the spread of the virus.”

Wooten recently wrote a letter to law enforcement agencies and local leaders asking for more help in enforcing health orders.

But Fletcher said “inconsistent enforcement” is “negatively impacting our region.”

“We will continue to ask them for help. We will continue to push and we will continue to do everything we can countywide,” Fletcher said.

— San Diego Union-Tribune staff writers Lyndsay Winkley and Alex Riggins and PB Monthly staff contributed to this report.