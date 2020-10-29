Pacific Beach happenings: Fish taco contest, PB Surf Club donation

Still time to taste and vote in fish taco contest

The 2020 Best of the Beach Fish Taco Contest offers taco lovers with a ticket the chance to sample fish tacos from participating restaurants in Pacific Beach through Sunday, Nov. 15.

After getting their tastes, voters can support their favorites through an online survey emailed to ticket holders. Voting closes Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Tickets are on sale for $12 at pacificbeach.org. Ticket sales close Wednesday, Nov. 11.

A ticket entitles the holder to one signature taco from the following restaurants:

• California Taco Club, 4465 Mission Blvd. (beer-battered fish taco)

• City Tacos, 4516 Mission Blvd. (Pescado Taco)

• Maverick’s Beach Club, 860 Garnet Ave. (mahi-mahi taco)

• PB Fish Shop, 1775 Garnet Ave. (TKO Taco)

• PB Shore Club, 4343 Ocean Blvd. (grilled mahi-mahi taco)

• Sandbar Sports Grill, 718 Ventura Place (grilled mahi-mahi taco)



PB Surf Club gets $1,000 donation

Union Bank in Pacific Beach recently presented a $1,000 check to Ron Greene, president of the Pacific Beach Surf Club, for the club’s philanthropy in the community.

The surf club has provided funds to StayHomeSD, the Pacific Beach Middle School surf team and orchestra program and the Mission Bay High School surf team.

— Compiled by PB Monthly staff