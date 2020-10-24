Police pursuit of carjacked Corvette in Pacific Beach ends in crash; 2 arrested

Two carjacking suspects were in custody after they were chased by police and crashed in Pacific Beach the night of Oct. 23, authorities said.

The driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette was in the 700 block of Hornblend Street at 8:45 p.m. when a person with a gun opened the passenger door, got in the car, pointed the weapon at the 23-year-old victim and told him to drive away, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim drove several blocks until the carjacker told him to stop the car and get out. The victim complied and the carjacker got in the driver’s

seat and drove away, Heims said.

Officers found the Corvette back at Hornblend Street and a suspect fled, leading officers on a pursuit until crashing into a fire hydrant in the 1500 block of Oliver Avenue, Heims said.

Two people in the car, including a juvenile, were arrested.

No officers were reported injured.