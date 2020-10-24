Copyright © 2020, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Bry outspending Gloria as San Diego mayor’s race heads into final stretch

San Diego mayoral candidates Councilwoman Barbara Bry and Assemblyman Todd Gloria.
(File)
By David Garrick
Oct. 24, 2020
8:44 AM
Barbara Bry’s campaign for San Diego mayor has spent nearly twice as much as rival Todd Gloria’s campaign in the past month on TV spots, web ads, mailers and other expenses — $1 million vs. $523,000.

Bry — a City Council member representing District 1 — outspent Gloria — a state Assembly member whose 78th District includes Pacific Beach — by funneling $450,000 of her personal wealth into the campaign for the Nov. 3 election, according to new disclosures released this week.

Both candidates are Democrats, though the mayor’s post is officially nonpartisan.

The spending spree leaves Bry with only $64,000 in her war chest for the final stretch of the campaign, compared with $252,000 for Gloria. Bry’s campaign also faces a debt of $388,000, while Gloria’s campaign has no outstanding debt.

Bry, a high-tech entrepreneur, has contributed a total of $660,000 to her campaign since it began in late 2018. Gloria has not made any personal contributions to his campaign.

Meanwhile, independent committees supporting both candidates raised and spent significant amounts in the campaign during the reporting period, Sept. 20 through Oct. 17.

Independent committees supporting Bry spent $430,000 on her behalf, while those supporting Gloria spent nearly $1.1 million.

The committees supporting Gloria have received much of their funding from labor unions, with additional contributions from trade associations and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The committees supporting Bry have received much of their funding from individual donors and groups such as the Associated General Contractors.

In addition to the independent committees, the San Diego County Democratic Party spent about $300,000 in support of Gloria during the reporting period.

In the city attorney’s race, incumbent Mara Elliott continued to dominate spending and fundraising over her opponent, private sector attorney Cory Briggs.

Elliott spent $132,000 during the reporting period and Briggs spent $3,600. She also raised more than four times as much as Briggs, $26,000 vs. $5,500. Briggs has only $5,600 in his war chest and faces a debt of about $140,000.

David Garrick

David Garrick has covered San Diego City Hall since early 2014 for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Before that, he covered North County for 16 years for the Union-Tribune, North County Times and Pomerado Newspapers. Garrick graduated from Coronado High School and UC Berkeley and received a master’s in journalism from New York University. He spent his early newspaper career in New York City.

