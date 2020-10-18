Cyclist hospitalized after collision with motorcycle in Pacific Beach

A cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a motorcycle at a Pacific Beach intersection Oct. 17, San Diego police reported.

The injury occurred around 3:15 p.m. when a motorcyclist riding south on Ingraham Street and a cyclist riding east on Reed Avenue collided at the intersection.

The injured man, 49, was among a group of cyclists riding east on Reed, according to police.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken left femur and broken ribs, police said. The motorcyclist, 23, was on a 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster and suffered road rash to his right leg as a result of the crash.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department traffic division were investigating the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

— City News Service contributed to this report.