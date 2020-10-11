Man stabbed in Pacific Beach

A family dispute ended with a man being stabbed early Oct. 11 in Pacific Beach, police said.

Investigators said relatives were in a park along the 3700 block of Crown Point Drive around midnight when an argument broke out. It was unclear what the disagreement was about, but a 25-year-old man ended up with two stab wounds, police said.

“Everyone fled in different directions,” said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stable, Heims said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1700 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.