Local happenings: PB Recreation Center Wi-Fi; commercial property deal

Town Council funds new Wi-Fi at PB Recreation Center

The Pacific Beach Town Council donated $1,000 toward Wi-Fi installation at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center, and to round out the total $2,500 needed, Town Council board members Marcella Bothwell and Denise Friedman personally donated $1,000 and $500, respectively, the council announced.

The effort is part of an initiative by the San Diego Parks Foundation to install Wi-Fi at all recreation centers throughout San Diego. Currently, city recreation centers are closed to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



2-parcel Pacific Beach property changes hands for $8 million

A 3,234-square-foot McDonald’s restaurant and a 2,329-square-foot Union 76 service station on two parcels totaling 50,754 square feet in Pacific Beach have been acquired by Mission Day LLC for $8 million from JR&C Harris.

The parcels are at 4711 Mission Bay Drive and 2804 Garnet Ave.

Voit Real Estate Services’ Brandon Keith, Kipp Gstettenbauer and Ryan King directed the transaction on behalf of both parties, according to Connect California, which reports commercial real estate news.

Keith told Connect California that the property was originally claimed by homesteaders in the 1800s and held in the same family for generations.

“Our client understands this specific market and saw tremendous value in this opportunity,” Gstettenbauer said in the Connect California report. “We believe the pending trolley station and new development in the surrounding area will continue to augment the long-term value of this site.”

— Compiled by PB Monthly staff