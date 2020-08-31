The PB Scene: Sailing, playing and swimming at Sail Bay
1/5
Boaters sail on, appropriately enough, Sail Bay on a warm August afternoon. (Milan Kovacevic)
2/5
Beach volleyball players enjoy the sunshine at Sail Bay. (Milan Kovacevic)
3/5
Beach-goers cool off in the waters of Sail Bay. (Milan Kovacevic)
4/5
Paddleboarders join sailboaters at Sail Bay on an August afternoon. (Milan Kovacevic)
5/5
A paddler gets some space to himself on Sail Bay. (Milan Kovacevic)
Here are some scenes from a recent afternoon at Sail Bay just south of Pacific Beach Drive.
If you have photos of local people, places and things that you’d like to share with PB Monthly readers, email them with caption information to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com.