Police identify man fatally stabbed in Pacific Beach public restroom

Homicide detectives have released the name of the man who was fatally stabbed the night of Aug. 16 inside a public restroom along the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

Michael Wagley, 39, died at a hospital that night after suffering several stab wounds to his upper body, according to San Diego police homicide Lt. Andra Brown.

He was stabbed around 7:30 p.m. inside the public beachfront restroom at Grand Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, near the main Pacific Beach lifeguard station, police said.

Detectives don’t know what occurred before the stabbing, but several witnesses pointed out a man who fled the scene on a bicycle immediately after the attack, Brown said.

Officers detained Martin Alvarez, 33, and eventually arrested him in connection with Wagley’s slaying.

Brown said investigators do not believe other suspects are still at large. Alvarez remained jailed Aug. 20 without bail on suspicion of murder and is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

Detectives don’t know if Alvarez and Wagley knew each other before the slaying, Brown said. Wagley had recently arrived in San Diego and did not have an established residence.