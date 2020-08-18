Copyright © 2020, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

FedEx truck slams into 7-Eleven in Pacific Beach; one person injured

A FedEx truck crashed into the front of a 7-Eleven store in Pacific Beach on Aug. 18.
(OnScene.TV )
By Karen Kucher
Aug. 18, 2020
4:15 PM
Share

One person suffered minor injuries Aug. 18 when a FedEx delivery truck slammed into the front of a 7-Eleven store in Pacific Beach.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Garnet Avenue near Fanuel Street.

Paramedics responded to the scene and treated one person who suffered minor injuries, said police Sgt. Matthew Botkin. The building was evacuated, he said.

According to OnScene.TV, the driver of the truck told officers that the vehicle’s “check engine” light came on and the power steering stopped working.

No other information was immediately available.

News
Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

Advertisement