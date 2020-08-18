FedEx truck slams into 7-Eleven in Pacific Beach; one person injured

One person suffered minor injuries Aug. 18 when a FedEx delivery truck slammed into the front of a 7-Eleven store in Pacific Beach.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Garnet Avenue near Fanuel Street.

Paramedics responded to the scene and treated one person who suffered minor injuries, said police Sgt. Matthew Botkin. The building was evacuated, he said.

According to OnScene.TV, the driver of the truck told officers that the vehicle’s “check engine” light came on and the power steering stopped working.

No other information was immediately available.