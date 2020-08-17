Arrest made in connection with fatal stabbing in Pacific Beach public restroom

San Diego police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man in a public restroom in Pacific Beach the night of Aug. 16.

The attack was reported at about 7:35 p.m. in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Police said the victim suffered puncture wounds in his upper torso and that medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives don’t know what occurred before the stabbing, but several witnesses pointed out a man who fled the scene on a bicycle immediately after the attack, said homicide Lt. Andra Brown.

A 33-year-old man was detained and eventually arrested in connection with the death, she said.

“It is unknown if the victim and suspect were acquainted,” Brown said.

The victim has been identified but his name is not yet being released.

Police believe the victim was homeless and typically stayed in the Pacific Beach area, Brown said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.