Arrest made in connection with fatal stabbing in Pacific Beach public restroom

A fatal stabbing was reported Aug. 16 in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Grand Avenue.
(Bing Maps / PB Monthly)

The stabbing was reported at about 7:35 p.m. Aug. 16 in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

By David Hernandez
Karen Kucher
Aug. 17, 2020
7:39 AM
UPDATED12:56 PM
San Diego police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man in a public restroom in Pacific Beach the night of Aug. 16.

The attack was reported at about 7:35 p.m. in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Police said the victim suffered puncture wounds in his upper torso and that medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives don’t know what occurred before the stabbing, but several witnesses pointed out a man who fled the scene on a bicycle immediately after the attack, said homicide Lt. Andra Brown.

A 33-year-old man was detained and eventually arrested in connection with the death, she said.

“It is unknown if the victim and suspect were acquainted,” Brown said.

The victim has been identified but his name is not yet being released.

Police believe the victim was homeless and typically stayed in the Pacific Beach area, Brown said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

