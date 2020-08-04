Copyright © 2020, PB Monthly | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Tell us your plan for online learning

A student takes online tutoring during coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
(Courtesy)
Aug. 4, 2020
8 AM
Share

With public and private schools in San Diego County closed indefinitely for on-campus instruction because of the coronavirus, do you have a supplemental plan to help your child or children through the next round of online learning? A “learning pod”? Tutoring? Do-it-yourself instruction? Something else?

News

With San Diego Unified starting school online, local demand for tutoring services rises

A student of La Jolla Learning Works completes online tutoring during the stay-at-home orders.

News

With San Diego Unified starting school online, local demand for tutoring services rises

Educational services such as McElroy Tutoring, Tutor Doctor San Diego and Day Prep adapt to increased inquiries, including interest in “learning pods.”

Email a description of it (along with your name) to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and we’ll publish it in PB Monthly. ◆

NewsEducation
Advertisement